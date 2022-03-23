Arua city butchers protest poor state of abattoir

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The dilapidated state of the Arua city abattoir has drawn protests from butchers. The butchers want the city authorities to construct a modern abattoir saying they are operating under filthy conditions.

Located along Iddi Amin road in Arua Central Division, the abattoir lacks a functional water system, electricity, latrine for the workers and has not undergone any major renovation over the past 20 years.

The slaughtering slabs and some parts of the building have cracked, while some of the metallic pillars that support the roof structure have been removed.

Yasin Ayile, a butcher says they have repeatedly informed the City Council authorities about the sorry state of the abattoir in vain. He further says, the lack of a proper drainage system at the abattoir forces water to mix with animal waste.

Taban Rasul, the Secretary for Production and Marketing in Arua Livestock Traders and Meat Seller’s Association, wants the city authorities to act quickly to save the situation saying the dilapidated facility may collapse on the butchers.

In 2016, the then Arua Municipal Council approved the release of 250 Million Shillings from local revenue collections, for the purchase of land and establishment of a modern abattoir in Tanganyika ward in Arua central division.

Bu, the construction hit a snag, after the Civil Aviation Authority-CAA blocked the construction because it was near Arua airfield.

Arua City Mayor Wadri Sam Nyakua says efforts are already in place to secure an alternative new land for the modern city abattoir.

Arua City Town Clerk Paul Batanda says they are short of funds, adding that they are seeking 2 Billion Shillings for the construction of a modern abattoir.

Constructed in the 1970s, the current city abattoir was meant to accommodate 14 heads of cattle for slaughter at a go, but now it takes on an average of 25 heads of cattle daily.

URN