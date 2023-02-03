Arteta named Barclays Manager of the Month

London, UK | PREMIER LEAGUE | Mikel Arteta has won back-to-back Barclays Manager of the Month awards after claiming the prize for January.

Arteta guided his leaders to seven points from three matches, all of which were against title rivals, to maintain Arsenal’s push for a first Premier League Trophy since 2003/04.

After a goalless draw at home to high-flying Newcastle United, Arteta led Arsenal to their first win at Tottenham Hotspur since 2014 before finishing the month with a thrilling 3-2 turnaround win over Manchester United.

It extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to 13 matches, their longest streak in the Premier League for five years.

“After the World Cup break, you have certain questions: how is the team going to react, are we ready and have we lost that momentum?” Arteta told the club’s official website.

Leading the way 👊 For the third time this season, Mikel Arteta is your Manager of the Month!





“I don’t think we did, I think we used that time really well.

“It’s difficult to choose the best moment because we had some big ones, but obviously the game that we won away at Spurs was a key one.”

Arteta is the first manager to win the award in successive months since Pep Guardiola did so in November and December of 2021.

Overall it is the fifth time Arteta has won the award, with three of those coming this season. It is two shy of Jurgen Klopp’s record of five in a single season, in 2019/20.

The 40-year-old beat fellow nominees Steve Cooper, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery and Thomas Frank after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

2022/23 Barclays Manager winners

August: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

September: Erik ten Hag (MUN)

October: Eddie Howe (NEW)

November/December: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

