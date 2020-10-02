Liverpool (0) 4 Arsenal (0) 5

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Two saves in the shoot out by goalkeeper Bern Leno gave Arsenal a 5-4 victory on penalties in the Carabaor Cup against Liverpool, as they booked their quarterfinal place on Thursday night.

After the game had ended goalless after 90 minutes, the Gunners progressed 5-4 on spot-kicks, with Joe Willock converting the decisive effort.

During normal time, Takumi Minamino rattled the crossbar towards the end of the first half from point-blank range and the Reds found visiting ‘keeper Bernd Leno in fine form after the break. The Arsenal stopper pulled off a string of fine saves, most notably denying Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Marko Grujic. However, it was to be Arsenal who secured a place in the draw as they prevailed on penalties.

Arteta rings the changes

Just three days on from Monday’s Premier League clash at Anfield, Mikel Arteta made eight changes to his side for this clash and Arsenal made a confident start.

There were little more than seven minutes on the clock when Arsebal carved out our best opportunity of the opening period as Granit Xhaka’s superb pass set Nicolas Pepe free down the left.

The Ivorian entered the box and cut the ball back for Joe Willock, who found Eddie Nketiah but the striker hesitated as he tried to go around Adrian and the chance was gone.

In truth there was little of note during the first half, but right on the stroke of half time Leno was called into action to push away Diogo Jota’s header and Takumi Minamino’s follow-up hit the underside of the bar.

It was a let-off, and after the interval Arsenal’s goalkeeper had to be alert once again to get down low and palm away Virgil Van Dijk’s close-range effort.

Leno was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the second period, and was called into action on the hour mark to keep out Marko Grujic’s firm strike, and then again moments later to palm away Diogo Jota’s fierce effort.

But back Arsenal came, and had a golden chance to take the lead as Pepe picked out Rob Holding in the area but Adrian pushed the centre back’s header away.

Neither side could make the breakthrough, and for the second year running our Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Anfield would go to penalties.

Leno was once again the hero, saving from Divock Origi and then Harry Wilson, before Joe Willock converted the decisive spot kick to send Arsenal through.