Arsenal go 5 clear, Liverpool on a roll

✳ Arsenal 4 Everton 0

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Arsenal have opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League when they dispatched struggling Everton 4-0 Wednesday night.

Saka opened the scoring on the 40th minute, before Martinelli made it 2-0 before half time. Martinelli added a second in the 80th, after Odegaard had made it 3-0 in the 71st.

Mikel Arteta had named an unchanged starting side for the game. He stuck with the same starting line-up that beat Leicester City on Saturday, with Leandro Trossard starting up front once again after impressing against the Foxes.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Jorginho, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Kiwior, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nketiah.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Vinagre, Godfrey, Holgate, Coady, Mina, Davies, Gray, Simms.