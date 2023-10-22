Arsenal fan collapses, dies while celebrating equaliser against Chelsea

Terego, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Omugo sub county in Terego district were left in shock when an Arsenal fan collapsed and died while celebrating an equalizer against Chelsea in a Premier League match played last evening.

The game ended in a two all draw at Stamford Bridge a result that gave Arsenal a much needed point to maintain its unbeaten run for the season.

The deceased has been identified as Fostine Androdribo, a resident of Komendako village, Owayi Parish, Omugo sub county in Terego district.

Omugo sub county chairperson Philliam Jabo, also a neighbour to the deceased explains that Androdribo collapsed from Galaxy Video Hall in Komendako Trading Centre where he was watching the game from

According to Jabo, Androdribo stood up and removed his shirt while celebrating substitute Leandro Trossard’s 84th minute equalizer but suddenly collapsed.

He notes that although efforts were made by his colleagues to rush him for medical attention, Androdribo was confirmed dead upon arrival at Omugo Health IV.

Meanwhile, William Drabo, a brother to the deceased, told Uganda Radio Network that his brother did not have any known medical condition.

According to Drabo , his brother had been working as a security guard in Kampala and travelled to the village just a week ago to attend the burial of one of their relatives.

But, Modesto Acidri, the LCI chairperson of Komendako village has called upon residents to embrace regular medical checkups to avoid such unfortunate incidents in the future.

“Its difficult to know whether you are sick or healthy as a human being. Let us embrace regular medical checkups and seek for treatment if unwel

l,” Acidri advised

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the relatives who declined to subject it to post mortem examination.

Early last month, another Arsenal supporter in Sheema District identified as Jackson Aineruhanga, was allegedly stabbed to death by a Manchester United fan following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over his team.

