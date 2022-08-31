Army prosecutors ready to start trial of soldier who slept with boss’ wife

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Military prosecutors are ready to proceed with the trial of Lance Corporal John Nuwagira, who is battling charges of conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline. Nuwagira is accused of having a sexual affair with the wife of his boss Lt. Robert Turyahabwe.

Led by Lt. Alex Rasto Mukhwana, the military prosecutors told the Makindye-based Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF General Court Martial Wednesday that investigations into the matter are complete and they are ready to proceed with the trial. Mukhwana asked the court to set a day for hearing the matter.

As a result, the Court Martial chairperson Brig Gen Robert Freeman Mugabe fixed September 20th, 2022 as the hearing date for the case. Details of the case are that while in Makenke, Mbarara district in 2021, Nuwagira developed an illegitimate and irresponsible relationship with Annet Kobusingye, the wife of Lt. Turyahabwe who was away in Somalia on official duties.

In the previous court session, Nuwagira pleaded not guilty to the charges forcing the army prosecutors to continue with the investigations in preparations for a full trial. According to court records, Nuwagira was arrested on March 8th, 2022 shortly after Turyahabwe who was a prosecutor in the Unit Disciplinary Committee-UDC accused him of disorganizing his family when he left Mbarara in 2019.

His case was transferred from the UPDF Second Division in Makenke Barracks to Kampala for his own safety and security reasons. Turyahabwe is currently the legal officer of the Masaka Armoured Brigade, according to the investigation report. Some of the findings indicate that the wife Kobusingye denies being married to Turyahabwe on the basis that he had never introduced her or wedded her officially. According to the UPDF Act, if found guilty, Nuwagira is liable for dismissal from the army with disgrace.

*****

URN