Army Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Kigali

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Army commander Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Kigali for talks aimed at restoring relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

Gen Kainerugaba, the Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, flew into Kigali on a chartered Uganda Airlines plane at midday today.

He will meet Rwanda President Paul Kagame later today. Discussions will likely include the recent operations of the UPDF in DRC against rebel group ADF.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW