Armed thugs rob Centenary bank agent in Kakumiro

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four armed robbers have attacked a Centenary bank agent in Kakumiro district robbing an unspecified amount of money.

The robbery took place on Friday night at around 9 pm in Kisiita West Cell, Central ward, Kisiita town council, Kakumiro district.

It is alleged that the robbers who disguised as clients approached Ruth Atuhaire, 27, as she was transacting her normal business in her office. They then put her at gunpoint and ordered her to surrender whatever she had.

When Atuhaire refused, they hit her on the forehead using a blunt object before grabbing unspecified amount of money.

The robbers then fired several bullets indiscriminately hitting Benson Museveni, 35, who is also a resident of the same area. Museveni is admitted at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says police managed to recover cartridges of the bullets fired which he says will be used in tracking the gun used in the aggravated robbery.

On Wednesday, unknown gunmen raided Kakumiro district killing a woman.

The deceased, Rose Nakabiito, 30, was a resident of Mpasana village in Mpasana sub-county, Kakumiro district.

It is alleged that the gunmen raided her home at around 9 pm and started firing bullets indiscriminately while Nakabiito was inside their house with her husband Charles Namagembe together with their children.

Attacks on people especially the business community have been common in Kakumiro and Kagadi districts.

In November 2018, a leader of the Muslim community in Kagadi district was gunned down. The deceased was identified as Abdallah Ntambara, 45, a resident of Kasojo village in Mpefu sub county.

Ntambara was shot by an unidentified gunman who disguised as a customer at his shop in Kasojo town.

In October 2020, armed thugs raided the district and robbed 16 million Shillings from a businesswoman in Kuhuna trading centre.

The six thugs, armed with a gun raided a shop owned by one Margret Basemera, 49, and held her at gunpoint before ordering her to surrender all the money she had in her possession.

