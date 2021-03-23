Armed robbers attack bank agent, rob UGX 32m in Kagadi

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kagadi district is investigating an attack by armed men who raided Bukwara Trading Centre on Sunday night and robbed up to 32 million Shillings from two different people.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that the two armed men disguised as clients who need to withdraw money from a mobile money operator and Centenary Bank agent identified as Apollo Muhumuza, 26. He was held at gunpoint and ordered to surrender all the money he had in his possession.

Fearing for his dear life, Muhumuza pulled out 32 million Shillings that he had in his possession and handed it over to the attackers. He narrates that the men also raided the home of Benezaya Mwesineza in the same trading centre, where they robbed him of his Computer and a mobile phone. They fired several bullets as they fled.

According to Hakiza, police rushed to the scene but it was too late for them to pursue the thugs. However, one cartridge was recovered from the scene and this will be used to track the gun that was used in the robbery. Hakiza says that although no suspect has been arrested, detectives are on ground to investigate the rampant robberies in the area.

The attack comes barely two days after armed robbers attacked a Centenary Bank agent in Kakumiro district robbing an unspecified amount of money. The robbery took place on Friday night in Kisiita Town Council, Kakumiro district.

It is alleged that the robbers who disguised as clients approached Ruth Atuhaire, 27, and ordered her to surrender whatever she had. When Atuhaire refused, they hit her on the forehead using a blunt object before grabbing an unspecified amount of money. They then fired several bullets indiscriminately hitting one Benson Museveni, 35, a resident of the same area.

URN