Armed men driving ‘drone’ kidnap man in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of unidentified armed men on Saturday night kidnapped a man in Luwero district.

The victim has been identified as Umar Kabonge Ajobe, a resident of Kasana-Piida in Luwero Town Council.

Recounting the ordeal, the victim’s wife says a Toyota Hiace infamously known as ‘drone’ full of men carrying guns raided their home at around 10pm. She says they knocked at the door but they first refused to open for them.

She says seven of men stormed the house and ordered her to remove her Hijab. They then took photos and later handcuffed her husband and pushed him to the ground. She said the men then grabbed the two mobile phones in the house, before asking what the husband does for a living.

Moments later Kabonge was whisked away to an unknown location. Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja, the Luwero district Kadhi under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), one of the area leaders, was the first to register acomplaint.

When contacted for a comment, Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah regional police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that he has already tasked the regional CID to follow it up.

Sheikh Mulindwa however suggested the armed group might be part of security. He has challenged security to be professional while making arrests.

He also renewed his call to all Imams in his jurisdiction to continue embracing the ongoing registration for easy rescue in case of these such kidnaps.

In November last year, unidentified security operatives picked up two Muslim clerics in Luwero district for unknown reasons. They were identified as Sheikh Swaibu Segujja, the Assistant Secretary for Zakat under the Luwero Muslim District, and the Imam of Butanza mosque in Katikamu Sub County. The other was Sheikh Muhammed Ssemwanga, the Imam of Lusenke Mosque in Wobulenzi Town Council and teacher at Lugo Orphanage in Lukomera, Katikamu Sub-County, and Rashid Ibn Warid Islamic Primary School in Wobulenzi Town Council.

The duo’s arrest was made two days after the shooting to death of Sheikh Muhammad Abbas Kirevu. The senior Muslim cleric in Makindye Ssabagabo division, Wakiso district. This development saw the office of the Luwero District Kadhi embark on the registration of all Imams and other religious leaders at Mosques.

The Luwero District Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa said that the registration exercise would help his office to trace and defend the Imams in case of any arrests regarding terror activities or any other criminal activity.

*****

URN