Armed bandits kill at least 58 people in attacks in NW Nigeria:

Lagos, Nigeria | Xinhua | At least 58 people were killed by armed bandits who attacked villages across two local government areas in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, an official said on Saturday.

Ibrahim Bello Zauma, a spokesperson for the governor of Zamfara state Bello Matawalle, told Xinhua on the phone that the attacks took place on Wednesday and Thursday in several villages in the Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

“We recorded 36 (deaths) at Bukkuyum and 22 (deaths) in Anka so far,” Zauma said.

He said the state governor has visited the affected areas to condole with the people over the tragic incident of bandit attacks in the areas.

According to local media reports, at least four villages were burnt down in the attacks which started on Wednesday. And local vigilantes who tried to repel the attacks were among those killed.

The state government was putting in place strategies to halt bandit attacks in the state, Zauma said.

Armed banditry has been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.