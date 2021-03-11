Argentines march for ‘justice’ over Diego Maradona death

An expert panel in Argentina is investigating whether medical negligence contributed to football icon’s death last year

Buenos Aires, Argentina | Xinhua | Argentines marched through the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday to demand justice for the death of Diego Maradona amid allegations of medical negligence.

Hundreds of football fans, many decked out in Argentina national team shirts, attended a mostly peaceful rally in central Buenos Aires, authorities said.

Protesters shouted phrases such as, “He did not die, they killed him,” and, “Justice for Diego, try and punish the guilty”.

Maradona, considered one of the greatest footballers ever, died of a heart attack aged 60 last November, just weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain.

Investigators have said they are trying to determine whether there was malpractice on the part of doctors and medical staff.

A panel of medical and forensic experts convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor is expected to present its findings later this month.

Maradona’s personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov both had their homes and workplaces raided by police in the days after the 1986 World Cup winner’s death. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Argentine media has reported that a psychologist, two nurses, and two medical coordinators are also under investigation.

Xinhua