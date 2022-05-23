Archbishop Ssemogerere criticizes attack against journalists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has castigated the rampant abuses against journalists and called on the authorities to change the trend.

He said that media work has numerous challenges where the country has witnessed journalists being beaten by security personnel while others tortured for doing their work.

He was preaching during celebrations to mark the World communication day organized at Katende Parish Church in Mpigi district.

The Archbishop said that it is surprising that the duty bearers have always apologised for the misdeeds done on journalists and again repeat similar acts. While exercising their media freedom, the Archbishop told the media persons to always report good news because the viewers and readers also have a right to good information

The Archbishop also asked the media to always rely on truth to avoid misinformation and falsehoods that circulates on social media, work for the good and safety as well as unity. He warned media practitioners who report about the Martyrs’ day celebrations at Namugongo for displaying only immorality instead of showing people who went to pray.

Archbishop Ssemogerere asked the media practitioners to always provide right information that promote good behavior to the public.

He asked the people to love each other and desist from selfish conduct, corruption and other inhuman acts saying such do not bring peace to the people. The Archbishop commended the media for the role of evangelization during the COVID-19 lockdown saying they played a big role at a time when the churches were closed.

Mawokota North Member of Parliament, Hillary Kiyaga commended the media but decried the growing tendencies by people who influence the media people. According to the legislator, many government projects have been lost because the beneficiaries are not informed yet the world is developing because of information got through communication.

He asked the government to widen the communication space to enable the country attain development through knowledge sharing and reduce the costs of accessing internet.

Wakiso district chairperson, Matia Lwanga Bwanika warned against poor communication saying that it kills business, families and marriages as well as institutions. He said that the world is led by knowledge and that many things people enjoy are promoted by media through setting the agenda.

*****

URN