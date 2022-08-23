ARCHBISHOP: Speaker Anita Among setting a good example

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has hailed Speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among for agreeing to work closely with members of the Opposition.

He however challenged her to ensure the example she has set by sending Opposition MPs to represent her at many functions, is replicated at all levels of government and society.

“This is not the first time I am at a function where the Speaker of Parliament is being represented by an MP from the opposition,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said in a homily on Sunday.

This was at celebrations on Sunday to mark 125 years of Our Lady of Queen of Virgins Kisubi Catholic Parish in Kampala Diocese. Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga was chief guest, representing Speaker Among.

“This is a very good example, and it could be a sign that our country is getting back on track. It should however not stop at ceremonies, but should be done across the country at all levels. If this is done, peace and development will return to our country,” Ssemogerere added.

Ssemogerere said persecution of Ugandans depending on the colours they prefer or associate with should stop, as colours are God-given, and were not created recently.

“A Christian recently narrated to me how he was tortured because of the colours he had on him. Colours are from God, and they are all great. Blue looks beutiful, and so is Red that is even in our national flag. Yellow has been around for centuries, so I am not happy when I see ladies in yellow gomesi in church being mocked,” he said.

He said the constitution guarantees freedom of worship, association and speech, and government should be at the front in enforcing these rights.

He recognized the historic importance of Kisubi in the growth of the various sectors of the Church in Uganda, and hailed Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Francis Xavier Kikomeko for working closely with the dozens of religious groups from health to education, that are dotted at Kisubi hill.

To mark 125 years, Kisubi parish is being given a face-lift. It includes paving, and completion of the Grotto for their Patron Mother Mary as well renovating the Church. Speaker Among contributed sh20million to the effort.

Guests at the function that attracted thousands of Christians and friends, included Wakiso Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika, Woman MP Wakiso Betty Ethel Naluyima and Busiro South MP Charles Matovu.

FULL VIDEO OF CELEBRATIONS

It is 125 years since the establishment of a Covent at Kisubi by the White Fathers in 1896. Long serving parishioners and supporters of the church were given certificates of recognition.

Chief Guest Mpuuga hailed the example Kisubi has set in the growth of the Catholic Church. He contrasted the achievements of Kisubi and the country Uganda.

He said Kisubi has in 125 years contributed to education, health and religious growth of millions from the country and beyond, while turmoil had dominated Uganda’s 60 years.

“So can Uganda teach the church, or it is the church that should teach Uganda the right path? Uganda should resume listening to the church and at what it says,” Mpuuga advised.

He hailed the church for keeping a record of the country’s history and traditions. This he said, is shown by records in church books of all baptisms since and before 1900.

“In Uganda, it is only those in power who are said to know Uganda’s history, and often narrate it to suit themselves,” he warned.