Archbishop Sentamu to get life peerage after criticism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu is expected to get a life peerage after the government of the United Kingdom was accused of institutional prejudice for failing to honour him.

As an archbishop, Dr Sentamu- first black Archbishop in Britain, was among the 26 Lords spiritual who have places reserved in the upper chamber of Parliament for Church of England Bishops. Awarding him the title after retirement would make him sit in the House of Lords in his personal capacity, after his retirement. Dr Sentamu retired on June 7, 2020, after clocking 71 years.

Despite several former Archbishops receiving automatic peerage, the UK government is yet to announce Dr Sentamu’s seat in the House of Lords, a development that has sparked accusations of institutional prejudice. Dr Sentamu’s predecessor David Hope and former Archbishops of Canterbury Rowan Williams and George Carey, were made life peers when they retired.

According to the Daily Mail, Dr Sentamu’s successor Stephen Cottrell said that he was disturbed to find out that his predecessor had not been given the peerage, something that has been a custom for many years. After retiring as Archbishop of York on June, 7 Dr Sentamu was told later that he was in line for a peerage but was later informed in July that his name would not be included on the honours list.

Recent reports indicate that Dr Sentamu’s peerage approval had been delayed by the House of Lords Appointments Committee since the Church of England was being examined by an Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. But reports now indicate that the former Archbishop would be granted peerage imminently.

“There was never any suggestion that the Archbishop was involved in the scandal or in covering it up. But he was a senior figure in the Church which was subject to an ongoing process. That is why there has been a delay,” one source said.

Previously, the Sunday Times reported that Dr Sentamu was kept off the list to keep House of Lords numbers down, despite the Prime Mminister including his brother, Jo Johnson.

Dr John Sentamu was born on June 10, 1949 in Gayaza to Ruth and John Walakira Sentamu. He studied Law at Makerere University and later theology up to PHD level at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

He was ordained in 1979 and rose through the Church of England ranks where he served in Parishes of Cambridge and London. He was appointed Bishop of Stepney in 1996 and later appointed Archbishop of York in 2005. Dr Sentamu has in the past been a leading voice against racial injustices and opposed same-sex marriage.

URN