Archbishop Kaziimba issues guidelines on Coronavirus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (CoU) Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba has issued guidelines to all Churches in the Province in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaziimba has urged that all congregations should be sensitized on coronavirus and personal behaviour to avoid transmission.

He says that during baptisms, the priests, parents and godparents should thoroughly wash their hands with soap before the baptism.

“For infants, clergy should request parents or godparents to hold the child while pouring water. All clergy involved in Holy Communion must wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before Holy Communion. Christians receiving Holy Communion should use hand sanitizer before receiving Holy Communion,” he recommended.

A statement issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday indicated that only 81 countries in the world, had not reported any cases as of coronavirus yet while 57 countries had reported less than 10 cases.

On Friday morning, Kenya confirmed its first Coronavirus case.

No shaking hands

Kaziimba says all Christians should avoid shaking hands or hugging and instead try to keep a distance of two metres between each other and greet by waving.

“For all public gatherings – weddings, funerals, overnight prayers, Sunday services, etc. – avoid shaking hands and hugging. Try to keep a distance of two metres between you and other people and greet by waving. For confirmation, Bishops and clergy should carefully and thoroughly wash their hands before confirmation. Confirmands should use hand sanitizer before going forward for confirmation. Bishops should use hand sanitizer before and after confirming each person,” Kaziimba further guides.

Kaziimba directed that all churches should have hand washing facilities and that members should use hand sanitizer as they arrive at church and when leaving.

“If the Ministry of Health updates their recommendations for churches, we shall inform you immediately. For now, we urge all Christians to set the example for godly and healthy living – Do not be anxious; do not put the Lord your God to the test; and follow all personal and corporate guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health,” he noted.

The Archbishop appealed to all Bishops, Clergy and Christians to pray for Uganda to be spared from the coronavirus and for the Lord to intervene in the global pandemic by reducing infections and healing those affected.

