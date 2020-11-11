Archbishop Kaziimba concerned about candidates not observing SOPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has expressed concern about the failure by candidates to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during campaigns.

He said while the Ministry of Health has urged politicians to ensure social distancing, wear masks and have hand washing facilities at rallies, he is surprised that many politicians are speaking to crowds without wearing face masks.

Bishop Kaziimba was on Wednesday speaking at a function to receive a donation of products including sanitizers, disinfectants, temperature guns and masks from the Protestant Medical Bureau.

Kaziimba thanked the Bureau for the donations saying they have come in handy following the new guidelines from the Ministry of Health that increased the number of congregants from 70 to 200.

On Monday, the Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said so far churches and other worship places are doing well as far as respecting SOPs is concerned. The worship places were reopened on September 20th.

“We have since observed considerable compliance with the SOPs in most worship places and from the on-going epidemiological assessments of the outbreak, we have not seen a concomitant increase of transmission related to this”, she said.

James Mwesigwa, a Quality Improvement and Safety Official at the Protestant Medical Bureau said they realized the need to step in with disinfectants and sanitizers for the churches since elsewhere there’s a lot of complacency that is leading to increased infections.

In terms of infection figures, Uganda has so far recorded a cumulative 14,704 cases with some 133 deaths. 7,836 people have since recovered.

URN