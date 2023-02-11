Archbishop Emeritus Orombi installed new Muni University Chancellor

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | His Grace Henry Luke Orombi, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Church of Uganda, has been installed as the second Chancellor of Muni University.

Orombi was installed as the new chancellor during the fifth graduation ceremony held at the University graduation grounds in Arua City on Friday. Orombi who was appointed in September replaces Dr. Eric Tiyo Sekebuga Adriko, who served as the first chancellor of the university following its inception in 2013.

During the installation, President Museveni who was represented by Vice President Jessica Alupo said he appointed Orombi as the new chancellor following his recommendation by the University Council. He further challenged the university management to join hands with the new chancellor for the development of the university.

Associate Professor Simon Anguma Katrini, the acting Muni University Vice Chancellor says the installation of Orombi will greatly contribute towards the development of the university owing to his vast experience in various leadership positions.

Orombi commended the government for establishing Muni University in the West Nile region.

He further says that his immediate task will be to strengthen research infrastructure and expand on funding for research.

Adriko pledged to support his successor in order to achieve the objectives for which Muni University was founded.

This will be the second time for the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Orombi to serve as a university chancellor. During his reign as Archbishop of the Church of Uganda between 2004–2012, Orombi also served as the chancellor of the Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono.

During the ceremony, 260 graduated with degrees and diplomas in various disciplines.

Since its establishment in 2013 Muni University has so far graduated 639 students.

According to Section 30 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2006, the chancellor of a University shall hold office for a period of four years but shall be eligible for reappointment for one more term.

URN