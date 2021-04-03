Saturday , April 3 2021
Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga is dead

The Independent April 3, 2021

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. File photo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala Catholic Archdiocese Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga is dead.

According to the Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor John Baptist Kauta, Dr Lwanga was found dead this morning at his residence in Lubaga.

Archbishop Lwanga became the Bishop of Kampala in 2006 after the retirement of Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala.

Yesterday, Archbishop Lwanga joined the Archbishop of Uganda, Dr Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu in the way of the cross that took place at Namirembe Cathedral. It was said that Lwanga had been sick for some days last week but by Friday, he was in good health.

According to Father Phillip Odi, the spokesperson of the Episcopal Conference, it is suspected that he could have died of a heart attack after a hectic Friday.

Lwanga was born on January 19, 1953, in Kyabakadde Kyampisi sub county, Mukono district.

He was ordained priest on April 9, 1978.

On November 30, 1996, he was appointed the Bishop of Kasana Luwero, the position he held up to September 30, 2006, when he assumed the office of the Archbishop of Kampala.

  1. Rajab Kakyama
    April 3, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Inna Lillahi wa Inna Lillahi Raujun. From Him we came to Him we shall return

