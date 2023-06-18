Archbishop condemns Kasese school attack

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has condemned the attack on a Secondary School in Kasese District.

Its alleged that the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF attacked the School on Friday night and killed more than 40 students. Several others were left with injuries and are now admitted at Bwera government Hospital.

The Archbishop who is on a three day pastoral visit to West Ankole Diocese described the act as evil and barbaric. He called for heightened security to avoid a repeat of the same.

The defense and internal affairs committee Chairperson Hon Rosemary Nyakikongoro says that the death of the 41 children in Kasese is a sign that the security of the country is in jeopardy and needs urgent action.

She added that the attack was a sign that the intelligence was lacking noting that during the recent budget discussion, some members of parliament refuted intelligence reports that the ADF, existed.

“This is an eye opener, that they should now be on the alert. If there is need for retraining and taking people there. We should do it. We should do that. If there is a need for more recruitment for more soldiers if we have a thin army for the operations on the ground, this is the time to recruit more people who should go and secure our boundarie,” she said.

The attack comes few days after the UPDF in Somalia was attacked by the Alshabab leading to loss of several lives.

On behalf of @ChurchofUganda_ and my own behalf, I send our deepest condolences to the families that have lost their dear ones, the little Children in Kasese to suspected ADF Rebels.

I pray for peace, comfort, strength, and justice. — Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba (@Archbp_COU) June 17, 2023



URN