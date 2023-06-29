Appeal court rules UK-Rwanda asylum plan unlawful

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Court has ruled as unlawful the UK and Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership.

The asylum partnership arrangement was to enable the UK to send some people to Rwanda who would otherwise claim asylum in the UK. Rwanda would consider them for permission to stay or return to their country of origin.

In return, the UK was to provide £120 million in development funding to Rwanda. It wouuld also pay for the processing and integration costs for each relocated person. The UK had also committed to resettling a small but unspecified number of vulnerable refugees currently in Rwanda.