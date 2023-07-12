Aponye’s driver charged for reckless driving, remanded to Ntungamo Prison

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Buyinza Isabirye, the driver of the late Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye, has been remanded to Ntungamo Government Prison. He appeared before the Ntungamo Grade One magistrate, Shalon Nasuna on charges of causing death through reckless driving and causing bodily injuries through reckless driving, under the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998, as amended by Act number 6 of 2020.

The prosecution, led by Ntungamo State Attorney Laudel Twinomugisha, informed the court that on July 6th, at approximately 9:00 PM, while driving a V8 Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UBF 300Z at Itojo along the Mbarara-Ntungamo road in Ntungamo district, Buyinza caused bodily injuries to Joshua Karamuzi and caused the death of Apollo Nyegamehe.

Buyinza pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded until August 1st when he will appear again for the mention of his case.

Nyegamehe, a business mogul, died in an accident at Itojo along the Ntungamo-Kabale road when his Land Cruiser collided with a Fuso truck registration number UAZ 767D last week. He has since been laid to rest at his home in Kigo village, Muhanga town council, Rukiga district. Aponye was traveling with his brother and Buyinza who survived with injuries.

URN