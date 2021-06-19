Family apologizes for attack on COVID-19 burial team

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Family in Kasese district, together with the area COVID-19 task force have apologized to the medical fraternity in Bwera and Kasese for the recent attack on its COVID-19 burial team.

The fracas happened in Bunyiswa, Bwera Sub County, during the burial of a 54-year-old resident identified as Bwambale Franco Kabwangana, who died from Mayanja Memorial Hospital where he had been referred with hypertension and signs of stroke, and later tested positive to COVID-19.

However, his burial became rowdy when the crowd stopped the team from lowering the casket into the grave and instead took it back to the house for public viewing in contravention of agreed COVID-19 burial protocols. Before this, the community demanded to confirm if the coffin indeed contained Kabwangana’s remains.

The police fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds before the body was later buried. Now, both the family and the task force have condemned the accident blaming it on unruly persons who could have had selfish motives.

Immaculate Masika, a daughter of the deceased says the incident was not planned by the family and it’s regrettable. Masika who was with the father during his last moments on earth said they were guided on the burial procedures but were taken by surprise when a group of residents went to the graveyard and picked up the body from the burial team.

She also disregarded rumours that the coffin was empty.