Apell in lead going into MTN Monthly at Entebbe golf course

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Apell leads the race for the Order of Merit with a nett score of 575 after 10 rounds as the MTN Monthly Tee for November is held Saturday at Entebbe Club.

“It’s anyone’s round to take from the top 7 going into the Grand Finale next month,” Dickson Lagoro, the club Pro said in a statement. “I believe it’s still a tight race going into the last round.”

Apell is closely followed by Michael Moone, with 576 nett after the same number of rounds.

Adoch Luwum and club chairman Jacob Byamukama are third and fourth with 579 and 583 nett respectively from 9 rounds.

The Ladies Order of Merit is led by former national lady golfer Bridget Basiima, with 577 nett after 10 rounds while Maureen Okura and Venessa Peris are chasing in second and third position with 586 and 591 nett, after 9 rounds.

The final round next month will have a car staked on a hole 10 for an ace by the co sponsors CFAO Motors. Incidentally, no golfer has claimed an ace whenever a car is offered on the course. Afrisafe Insurance Brokers, will insure the car for a golfer who claims it.