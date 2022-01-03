Apac district proposes UGX 200,000 fine for parents whose children don’t return to school

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Apac district council has resolved to arrest and fine parents who will refuse to send their children back to school as schools reopen on Monday next week.

President Yoweri Museveni in his recent address to the nation okayed school reopening.

In a comprehensive school reopening plan revealed by the First Lady and education minister Janet Kataha Museveni, all learning institutions will reopen on the 10th of January this year after a long closure in March last year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the move to reopen schools, Apac district leaders have resolved to arrest and levy a fine of 200,000 shillings against parents who will not send their children back to school, once schools are reopened.

In a council sitting on Monday at Apac Scouts Hall, the district leaders found out that a number of parents in the district have engaged their children in economic activities mainly selling alcohol and fishing especially in areas around landing sites.

Peter Obong Acuda, the Apac district speaker says the resolution is in line with the district education ordinance enacted in the 2016/17 financial year. He says those that will not send their children back to school will be arrested and made to pay a fine of 200,000 shillings.

Obong Acuda asked parents to closely monitor their children while at home in these remaining few days in order to protect them from the hands of the abusers of child rights.

Chegere sub-county male councilor Daudi Odora said a team composed of the sub-county leaders is already set in all the parishes within his sub-county waiting to implement the resolution once schools reopen.

Parents who spoke to our reporter welcomed the council resolution with excitement.

Francis Opio, a resident of Ololango parish in Chegere sub-county, asked the district leadership to follow up on the fate of some of the underage girls who were married off during the lockdown.

