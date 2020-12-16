Apaa residents reject gov’t mosquito nets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The leadership of Apaa township in Amuru district has rejected the long lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets in the ongoing distribution by the Ministry of Health.

The town council chairperson, Maliam Abwola told URN on Wednesday morning that his executive resolved to reject the 384 mosquito nets allocated to the town council for fear of stirring confusion and unnecessary tension among residents.

Abwola explained that their assessment indicates that there are more than 5000 households in the area meaning that the 384 nets are very inadequate for the population. Wilson Acuma, a member of the town council executive says they have submitted a fresh list of the over 5000 residents to the district health department through their village health teams for consideration.

He says it wouldn’t be right for the leaders to accept the 384 nets which can’t even cover a quarter of their population. Acuma also disclosed that the residents rejected the verification exercise by health teams from Adjumani district for the distribution of the nets due to the tension between the communities of Amuru and Adjumani districts over land.

Geoffrey Apollo Okello, the Amuru district health secretary told URN that they would look into the matter at the district level. Abraham Opiro, a resident of Apaa concurred with the decision of the town council leadership saying everyone deserves to benefit from the distribution of the nets.

Amuru district received 174,080 pieces of the long lasting insecticide treated nets from the Ministry of Health. Malaria prevalence stands at 67% in the district according to statistics from the health department.

URN