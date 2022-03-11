Anti-Atwine protesters case pushed to next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Law Development Center (LDC) Magistrate Court has pushed to April the case in which two people are accused of inciting violence by dropping a casket demanding the immediate resignation of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine for allegedly mishandling COVID-19 response funds.

Augustine Ojobile and Sharif Kawooya were arrested in August from Kasubi and Kawempe respectively.

The coffin had placards with words attacking Dr. Atwine. “COVID-19 is not a profit venture,” read one of the placards. In September, the two suspects were released on bail.

On Thursday, the Grade One Magistrate Marion Ninsiima said that she could not proceed with the case when the State Attorney, Atwine, Ojobile, and Kawooya are not in court. She adjourned the case to April 5.

Ojobile’s lawyer Elotu Jonathan of Lukwago and Company Advocates told the court that his clients are sick.

This is the fourth time the case has been adjourned. In November, the case was adjourned to January 11 after the prosecution said that it had not completed investigations into the case.

In January, it was adjourned twice after the prosecution failed to produce Atwine in court.

She was given a last chance to appear in court and testify in the case or else the case would be dismissed.

URN