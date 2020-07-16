ANT releases roadmap for primary elections, disagree with EC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation political party – ANT has rolled out a 2021 election roadmap in which they plan to hold primary elections between July, 27 and August, 31.

While releasing this roadmap, the acting ANT national coordinator Alice Alaso said on Wednesday that this roadmap comes as they wait for communication from the National Electoral commission on its final arrangement towards the harmonization of its roadmap with other stakeholders in the election process.

According to Alaso, the ANT roadmap started on June, 20 with the candidates’ identification and expression of interest programs for members who wish to contest at different levels, next will be to hold a delegates’ conference on August, 6.

This week they started printing and disseminating electoral material to districts which will be followed by nomination of candidates at all levels from July, 20 to August 14. Thy will also handle election petitions that might arise from this process between July, 20 and September 4.

Other activities to take place in August and September will include retrieving candidates’ data to the party headquarters, validation of their academic documents, training of party flag bearers and equipping them with the party manifesto, establishing campaign bureaus, going for National Nominations for special interest groups, local governments and MPs among others.

In November they will be getting ready to present their presidential candidate for nomination as they get ready for general campaigns from September to January 2021.

Meanwhile, the party spokesperson Wilberforce Sseryazi hinted on the results of their just concluded talks with the National electoral commission in which they have so far disagreed on the mode of operation as they implement their roadmap.

Sseryazi says the EC advised ANT to plan and organize meetings of not more than 50 people. However, ANT believes that the electoral commission should not dictate the number of people to attend political meetings, but should only mind about the capacity afforded by the venues hired by a party which intends to host its members.

They argued that the size of the venue will be followed by ensuring that the organizers follow Ministry of health guidelines on COVID-19.

URN