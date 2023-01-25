ANT nominates Alaso as flag bearer for Serere by-election

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Alliance for National Transformation-ANT has officially handed seasoned politician Alice Alaso its party flag ahead of the Serere county parliamentary by-elections.

She recieved the ANT flag from its national coordinator and former leader of opposition in parliament, Winnie Kiiza at a press briefing at Speke hotel in Kampala on Wednesday.

Alaso served as the Serere District Woman Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2016, before she lost to her National Resistance Movement-NRM party rival, Hellen Adoa.

The Serere county parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Patrick Okabe alongside with his wife, Christine Okabe in an accident along the Mbale-Tirinyi road on December 19, 2022.

Addressing journalists, Kiiza hailed Alaso for her legislative experience as well as for embodying the values of ANT, adding that the party is ready to offer what it takes to make her candidacy a success.

Shortly after recieving the flag, Alaso who first thanked the party for entrusting her with its flag pledged to offer effective legislation to her constituents should they trust her with their votes. She revealed that for a long time, the people of Serere have lacked unity but she will be a unifying factor.

The party president, General Mugisha Muntu thanked Alaso for presenting herself even when she is aware of the chaos that always takes place in by-elections. “First to thank the Honorable Alice for having decided to become a candidate in this election, we all know what happens in our by-elections, it is not easy, it is tough, and it’s a sacrifice, so we thank you,” he said.

Muntu added that while the party is aware of the upheaval that has occurred in recent by-elections in Kayunga, Soroti, and Busongora counties, which he described as military operations rather than polls, they will continue participating in the by-elections to keep their hopes alive.

When asked if ANT plans to join other opposition political parties to front one candidate, Muntu said there are ongoing discussions with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the National Unity Platform (NUP).

He however hastened to add that while there are plans, he believes their candidate is the most competent for the position and he hopes other opposition parties will support her candidature.

According to the roadmap issued by the electoral commission earlier this month, the display of the voters’ register was meant to take place at 138 polling locations for ten days from Monday, January 23 to Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The nomination of candidates will take place on February 9 and 10, 2023 at the Serere District Returning Officer’s Office followed by campaign meetings that will last only nine days from February 13 to February 21, 2023. The elections will take place on February 23, 2023.

URN