Another Wakiso police boss arrested over protecting murder suspect

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint investigations team from State House Anti-Corruption Unit – SHACU and Criminal Investigations Directorate – CID have arrested Wakiso police station Officer in Charge – OC on allegations of protecting a murder suspect.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said Assistant Superintendent of Police – ASP Joseph Kamukama, was arrested after he attempted to protect Caesar Ekwang, a suspect in the murder of Vincent Serungi.

Onyango said when the team asked ASP Kamukama to hand them Ekwang for interrogation, he allegedly refused. The OC reportedly told SHACU and CID team that he will not hand over the suspect.

“ASP Kamukama allegedly pulled out his pistol and threatened to shot the officers. The team used their skills and arrested him. He is being charged with obstruction. The team was following the case where it is alleged that one, Serungi, a resident of Kisimbiri village, Wakiso Town Council, Wakiso district was killed in a scuffle with Police Constable Isaac Kabosi,” said Onyango.

ASP Kamukama becomes the second police commander to be arrested over Serungi’s murder which occurred on March 31. Earlier on, the team had arrested Kisimbiri OC ASP Patrick Mugume and his two juniors Constable Kabosi and Constable Stephen Wafula.

Serungi was reportedly accusing Constable Kabosi for using his motorcycle without paying for it and a fight ensued. The Police officer with the help of civilians subdued Serungi, put him on the ground and informed Police Constable Stephen Wafula who later rushed to the scene and shot Serungi dead.

ASP Mugume was allegedly informed about the incident and he downplayed it.

CID, SHACU team carried out investigation after locals cried for help. It was noticed that the locals’ allegations were substantive as ASP Mugume did not bother to handle the murder in a professional way.

A joint team was set up to investigate the matter and has arrested the suspects. CID, SHACU have also arrested three civilians who served as informants on allegations of having participated in Serungi’s murder. The detained civilians include; George Lubwama, Tonny Kayenike and one Ceaser Ekwang. They are all being charged with murder and mismanagement of a murder case.

URN