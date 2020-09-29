Another one thousand solar street lights for Mbale city

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale city has received a new batch of 1,000 solar security lights worth one billion shillings to install on four major city roads under Uganda support to municipal infrastructure development program USIMD.

According to James Kutosi the public relation officer of Mbale city, the first batch of 500 solar street lights were installed on the newly constructed Pallisa road, Kumi road, Republic stree , Nabuyonga Rise and Mugisu Hill Lane, but they were not even enough to cover the intended length.

The city publicists says the second batch of 1,000 lights is going to be installed on Cathedral Avenue and Nboa Road, among other streets in the city. Robert Wambende, the senior assistant town clerk of the Industrial city division, says that those street lights are going to curb insecurity cases and theft.

He confirmed that installation works are soon commencing but urged the community toremember they own the street lights if installed than leaving them to be vandalised by people.

James Mudebo and Suzan Naduga, both residents from Northern city division, expressed their happiness with the street lights saying they are going to help curb cases of theft during night hours.

URN