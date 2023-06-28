Annual world music day celebrated in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | On the enchanting Saturday evening of June 24th, music enthusiasts and art lovers flocked to this iconic the Uganda National Cultural Centre, ready to embark on a mesmerizing journey of world music day also known as Fete de la Musique.

The free concert was organised by Alliance Française de Kampala (AFK), a non-profit organisation fostering cultural and linguistic exchanges between France and Uganda, which has for years, kept the tradition of bringing music lovers in Uganda together for years now.

The National Theatre, a beacon of artistic expression, provided the perfect backdrop for this celebration of World Music Day.

From traditional African beats to contemporary fusion, the stage came alive with a diverse array of genres, each carrying its own story and cultural significance.

In the company of fellow music aficionados, attendees revelled in the rich tapestry of sounds, connecting with artists and their music on a profound level.

The stage was also graced by Otim Alpha, The Adungu Band, and Acholitronix, who displayed their musical craftsmanship through captivating performances and skill on the instrument.

“Akatuuti” curated by East African Records, and the Drum Circle by Percussion Group, Nilotica Cultural Ensemble who will perform songs from Uganda and Europe were also among the performers.

Ugandan rapper Thomas Mayanja alias The Mith performed alongside new singer Akeine and gave the crowd a captivating moment.

The concert was sealed by Muthoni Drummer Queen from Kenya.

The night was a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries, ignite emotions, and bring people together in a harmonious celebration of our shared humanity.

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21, every year. The day originated in France in 1982, and since then, it has been celebrated all over the world.