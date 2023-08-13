Annual SilverBack Awards set for November

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Advertising Association, Uganda Marketers Society, and The Loeries Awards Company, a non-profit company administering awards for the brand communications industry, in Africa and the Middle East have announced their collaborative partnership for the upcoming 2nd Annual SilverBack Awards, set to take place on Nov.18 in Kampala.

The SilverBack Awards was established as a prestigious platform to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the realm of marketing and advertising, and has garnered significant attention and acclaim since its inception. Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the collaboration between UAA, UMS, and Loeries promises an even grander celebration of creativity, innovation, and excellence in the industry.

Frank Muthusi, Chairman of the Uganda Advertising Association said; “We are very excited to partner with Loeries and UMS. This year’s awards will be grander with more advertising, marketing, and Public Relations categories catered for. Loeries will provide us with a world-class judging platform, give us guidance and assist in the judging process hence setting the standards for the Silverback Awards even higher”.

David Balikudembe, the president of the Uganda Marketers Society said, “The collaborative approach fosters a culture of innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and professional growth, ultimately elevating the status of marketing as a strategic driver of business success across diverse sectors.”

The 2nd Annual SilverBack Awards will serve as a platform to commend exceptional campaigns,

outstanding professionals, and forward-thinking organizations that have pushed the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness. The awards ceremony will feature various categories spanning across print, digital, television, radio, and integrated campaigns, providing an inclusive representation of the diverse talent and strategies within the industry.

The SilverBack Awards is not only a celebration of creative brilliance but also a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and inspiration.