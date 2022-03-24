Ankole local leaders petition president over welfare

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The sub-county and town council chairpersons from districts making Ankole region have formed an association through which they have petitioned the President over their low monthly remunerations.

The association they named Ankole Lower Local Councils Association met for the first time in a meeting held at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city on Thursday.

Ankole region has 12 districts with over 300 sub counties and 140 town councils

They elected an interim committee with coordinators from each sub county and town council to be chaired by Fred Mwesigye, the chairperson LCIII Kashare sub-county, Mbarara district.

Mwesigye says a chairperson earns 380,000 per month with a deduction of Pay as you Earn Tax noting that identifying them as immediate supervisors of public servants earning more than they do creates insubordination.

He says other issues being raised include the small payment given to the chairpersons LC 1 which is 120,000 Shillings a year, the sub county and town council councilors who earn 20,000 as sitting allowance despite them being the foundation of every development and security in the area.

The other issue is the procurement process of doing things which they say is time and funds wasting.

Patrick Tumuhimibse Bigambwansi, the chairperson Rutooma Bwizibwera town council says they are never sensitized on the numerous government programs much as they are tasked with overseeing and supervising the implementation of the programs.

He says they want the rolling out of the Parish Model Development program halted until they are sensitized.

Tumuhimbise says they have held several meetings with the Local Government Minister and other ministers but nothing has yielded, noting that they have petitioned the President as the last resort.

Fred Rugemwa, the chairperson Kabingo town council says as chairpersons, they suffer setbacks while monitoring due to lack of transport.

He threatened that if their issues are not handled as an emergency, they will mobilise and refuse passing budgets.

*****

URN