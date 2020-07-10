Angola suspends school fees

Luanda, Angola | XINHUA | Angola on Thursday suspended charging school fees in all public, co-financed and private education institutions during a period of national emergency due to COVID-19.

The policy, which applies to all subsystems of education and vocational training, will be in force until classes are resumed in the country, according to a joint decree by a number of ministries.

In April, the government ordered that private education institutions and co-financed institutions can collect up to 60 percent and 25 percent in fees respectively.

The government said the time to resume schooling and vocational activities will depend on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Angolan government had previously planned to resume classes in three distinct stages. University and secondary education can start class on July 13, while primary education was slated for July 27.

Classes in Angola had been suspended in March when the country registered its first two COVID-19 cases.

Angola on Thursday reported 62 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number it has registered so far. The country has tallied 458 cases, 23 deaths, and 117 recoveries.

*****

XINHUA