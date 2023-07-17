Angola drops COVID-19 test requirement for travellers

Luanda, Angola | Xinhua | The Angolan government has eliminated the requirement of presenting a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test result for travellers entering or leaving the country, starting from Saturday, according to a presidential decree.

The decree noted that face masks must be worn in healthcare facilities and similar services, while their use in other public areas is optional.

It is emphasized in the decree that departure from Angola may be subject to health surveillance requirements established by the destination country.