Angola declares COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for adults

The Independent October 1, 2021 AFRICA, COVID-19 Updates 1 Comment

Boys get vaccination for yellow fever. Angola will make COVID-19 vaccination compulstory of all adults. FILE WHO PHOTO

Luanda, Angola | Xinhua |  Angola on Thursday made it mandatory for citizens 18 years or older to take the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

“All citizens over 18 years of age are required to go to the vaccination posts,” Adao de Almeida, state minister and chief of staff of the president of the republic, told a press conference.

It will be mandatory to present a vaccination certificate or a negative test to gain access to the workplace, said the minister.

He also highlighted the need for the public to comply with biosafety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

