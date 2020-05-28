Anglican church to hold televised service on Martyrs Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anglican Church will hold a televised service to commemorate Uganda Martyrs day.

The day held annually on June 3, is in honour of the martyrdom of 45 young men who converted to Christianity between 1885 and 1887 to the annoyance of Kabaka Mwanga II, the then cultural leader of Buganda Kingdom who ordered that they are burnt to death.

Every year, millions of pilgrims from within and outside Uganda descend on Namugongo, the site where the majority of the converts were martyred in celebration of their bravery. However, for the first time in history, the celebration was called off following the paralysis caused by an outbreak of coronavirus disease.

This is in line with guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) asking countries to close public places like schools and places of worship among others as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of the virus.

Adam Sadiiki, the Church of Uganda Provincial Communications Coordinator told Uganda Radio Network-URN that only a few people have been invited for the celebrations with the guidance of the Archbishop and Bishops. According to the new programme, only Bishops from Dioceses across the capital city Kampala will be allowed to attend the prayers.

According to Sadiiki, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu will now serve as the main preacher while the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese will lead the service. President, Yoweri Museveni has been invited as Chief Guest.

******

URN