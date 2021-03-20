Anger as IUIU postpones graduation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is fury at Islamic University in Uganda-IUIU following the postponement of the graduation ceremony that was scheduled for March 27. The University management has decided to move the graduation ceremony to April 10.

Initially, the graduation was supposed to be held in November 2020 but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dr Halima Wakabi Akbar, the IUIU academic registrar and acting vice-rector in Charge of Academics says that the ceremony was moved to April due to internal matters which he declined to reveal.

Ramadhan Juma who has completed his law degree and was looking forward to graduate says that the postponement of the graduation is a huge disappointment, adding that it is also indicates that the administration doesn’t care about students who are job hunting without their academic transcripts.

Fatimah Muhamad, another graduand says that she prepared for the graduation that was scheduled for Saturday next week only to receive information that it has been postponed.

Ramadhan Tumwa another graduand of law says that since the ceremony has been postponed, the university should also change the venue from Kabojja to the main campus in Mbale.

