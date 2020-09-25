Anger as FDC’s Ssebuggwawo touts Lubwama over party candidate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The acting Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party president Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo is under fire from some party members and candidates for giving non-FDC members a campaigning platform.

Shortly after her successful nomination as the FDC party candidate for the Lubaga division mayor’s seat on Thursday, Ssebuggwawo held an event at the division headquarters to unveil her manifesto and launch her campaigns.

After several speeches by various FDC leaders, Ssebuggwawo invited the incumbent Rubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama to give his remarks.

This didn’t go down well with the supporters of Lubwama’s rival and FDC candidate for Rubaga South parliamentary seat Habib Buwembo. They repeatedly interrupted Lubwama’s speech and asked him to leave the venue.

Buwembo has been battling Lubwama over his academic credentials since he won the 2016 polls as Rubaga South MP.

Shortly after Lubwama’s speech, other FDC members including councillors and parliamentary candidates started giving their speeches until Ssebugwawo took to the podium to make her own speech indicting that Buwembo wasn’t part of day’s program.

Ssebuggwawo didn’t comment about the Lubwama incident throughout her speech. The mayor’s aides asked URN to keep away from her when we tried to approach her for an interview on her stance.

Buwembo’s supporters who spoke to URN faulted Ssebuggwawo for sidelining their party candidate.

Buwembo expressed discontent with Ssebuggwawo’s actions saying that he suspects that Lubwama’s position as an incumbent is forcing her to act inappropriately.

Ssebuggwawo is up against several candidates such NUP’s Zacchy Mberaaze Mawula, NRM’s Mahad Kawesa and Angella Kigonya who didn’t make it through the NUP vetting process and is now said to be seeking the DP ticket for the same position.

Meanwhile in her manifesto, Ssebuggwawo promised to intensify her fight against poor hygiene in the division.

She also promised to improve her working relationship with the government to extend poverty eradication programs to her electorate.

URN