Andrew Ojok sworn in as Omoro County MP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Andrew Ojok was on Tuesday sworn in as the Omoro County MP.

Last month, Ojok of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party was declared the winner of the Omoro County by-election after garnering 14,224 votes. He replaces his father, the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah who died in March.

His oath was administered by the Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige during the State of the Nation address that was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

Among welcomed Ojok in the house, and handed to him the constitution of Uganda and rules of procedure of Parliament as is the norm for each legislator after taking oath.

Ojok was accompanied by his wife, grandfather Nathan Okori, his uncle Francis Emuna, Omoro District Woman representative Catherine Lamwaka, and Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

*****

URN