Analysis: Tension at Bayern over player signings and departures

Berlin, Germany | THE INDEPENDENT | Bayern Munich remains in turmoil due to internal disagreements about which players to sign and sell.

Everybody is concerned that the current squad might not be capable of successfully defending this season’s Champions League and national league titles.

But disunity about the measures to restructure the size of the squad is causing tension ahead of the league encounter against bottom side Schalke 04 this Sunday.

Coach Hansi Flick is demanding a top-class replacement for David Alaba and seems unhappy about the back-ups bought by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Alaba is said to be leaving at the end of this season. Real is reportedly the Austrian’s destination.

“Natural changes are always a chance to increase a team’s quality. I am sure the club will take action to buy a top-class replacement,” Flick said. The Bayern coach’s statement increased the pressure on club officials such as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Bavarian’s chairman spoke about the club’s interest in Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano but said the 22-year-old might be a financial challenge in difficult pandemic times.

Reports speak of an exit-clause worth 45 to 60 million euros for summer 2021. “Upamecano is a top-notch player and one we are interested in, but we have to consider financial resources as income has decreased in the pandemic,” Rummenigge stated.

Rummenigge and Salihamidzic favor a conservative staffing policy, while Flick and team leaders demand significant investments to ensure the squad stays of the same quality.

Salihamidzic is accused of having spoiled a possible contract extension of Alaba and Boateng. Alaba has lost faith after Salihamidzic offered him to Manchester City in a swap deal for Leroy Sane.

Possible defensive replacements, such as 80-million euro Lucas Hernandez and 18-year-old French talent Tanguy Nianzou, haven’t yet broken through properly. Niklas Suele, Alphonso Davies, and Benjamin Pavard are all inconsistent.

The uncertain situation is causing difficulties in the defense. Letting in 25 goals in the Bundesliga and losing to second-tier Holstein Kiel indicate all is not well at the club.

British media speak of interest in Omar Richards (22/Reading), while Italian press is talking about Nicolo Barella (Inter) as a possible target.

Flick has expressed his disapproval regarding the club’s actions and is said to be considering leaving if things continue to endanger his team’s progress.

Reports speak of arguments as Bayern is facing management changes with new younger faces coming in. Rummenigge will retire at the end of 2021 and former German keeper Oliver Kahn will take over as the new chairman.

While Rummenigge says it’s too early to talk straight about new arrivals, Flick insists that things need to be fixed in the near future.

Flick insists to only rely on a low budget transfer-policy in the range of 10 to 15 million euros and club academy talents that might not be enough to play a vital role on the European stage.

Rummenigge claims neither Alaba nor Boateng will bring in any transfer fees as their contracts expire next summer.

XINHUA