ANALYSIS: 34 years in power

The successes and the challenges of NRM

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | The ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), is marking Liberation Day January 26 in Ibanda District, western Uganda.

Liberation Day commemorates the NRM capture of power in 1986 after a five-year guerrilla war. The 34th anniversary will be marked at St. George’s Core Primary Teacher College in Kagongo division, Ibanda municipality under the theme of “celebrating the NRM/National Resistance Army (NRA) patriotic struggle that ushered national unity and social economic transformation”.

This year’s commemoration comes at a time when the NRM and its leader President Yoweri Museveni are claiming an absolute hold on power, with control of the military and huge majorities in parliament and local electable offices.

At the same time, President Museveni’s government is battling unprecedented levels of crime in the community, corruption in high offices, and rebellion in its ranks.

Just a day to the celebrations, on Jan.25, the party is slated to hold a delegates conference. But the event has been clouded in misunderstanding over the fate of 30 MPs who refused to support the party when it moved to remove from the constitution the 75-year age-limit that could have barred Museveni from contesting in 2021.

Although the age-limit was expunged from the constitution and Museveni is free to run again, the bitter taste of the battles fought to achieve it remain.

The NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba sought to play the populist card of extremism by locking the 30 MPs out of the Jan.25 delegates’ conference.

But soberer minds, led by the party Legal Director, Oscar Kihiika, ruled Lumumba’s order to be outside the party laws and the MPs are now free to attend.

Patrick Oshabe Nsamba, the MP for Kassanda County North who is one of the MPs bearing the `rebel’ tag because he voted against the age limit amendment, says the Jan. 25 delegates’ conference is a ploy by NRM to subvert the court case filed by the NRM MPs challenging the legality of the decision by the party Central Executive Committee (CEC) endorsing Museveni as the unchallenged sole NRM presidential candidate for 2021.

Nsamba and others sued the CEC, which is the highest decision making organ of NRM. The decision by CEC was made in February 2019 and the Delegates Conference is expected to endorse it.

“We have been waiting for a judgment while we are protesting the decision by CEC,” he says. “Now the NRM delegates’ conference will endorse the sole candidature and they will say matters have been overtaken by events.”

“I don’t expect much debate or anybody to be given space to offer divergent views (during the conference).

He says, at 34, NRM should be debating transition and how to take the country forward.

“Instead of Mr. Museveni gifting this country a peaceful transition, he thinks he is the only one who can make a contribution. He appoints CEC, NEC and everybody else,” Nsamba told The Independent.

Solomon Silwany, MP for Bukooli Central and the vice chair of the NRM caucus denied the delegates conference is about endorsing Museveni as the sole candidate.

“We are not going to Namboole (venue) to endorse Museveni; we have a big agenda,” he told The Independent, “We are going to handle two issues; clauses on voting and NRM primaries. There will be another delegate’s conference in June after the new structure.”

Even after 34 years in power, Museveni appears to have a sense of his failing mission.

While in the bush, he and his senior fighters and colleagues, wrote a 10-Point programme that they pledged would guide their administration. Point Number 7 promised the elimination of corruption and abuse of power.

But just weeks to the Liberation Day anniversary, Museveni was leading a protest walk on Kampala city streets against runaway corruption. He was lashed by critics who said his walking on the streets Kampala while buffeted by heavily armed guards show his strategy against corruption has failed.

Soon after, he led another walk of 195km in the former `Luweero triangle’ where he fought his guerrilla war, and appeared appalled by the poverty, destitution of his former fighters and the lack of government services.

Images of Museveni dishing out army ration biscuits and wads of cash to desperate elderly citizens kneeling before him appeared to portray how far Museveni has shifted from his Marxist revolutionary ideas of 40 years ago to embrace the neo patrimonialism that he was opposed to.

Big numbers

Where critics say the party has failed on fighting corruption and effective governance, the NRM has maintained an unassailable lead in party numbers. The NRM enjoys a vast majority in parliament and uses caucus as the de facto parliament.

Party leaders say the big numbers are an immense advantage during election time. In a previous interview, Richard Todwong, the Deputy Secretary General of NRM, said the party’s big numbers are proof of NRM’s invincibility and is happy that the growing trend is unlikely to be reversed soon.

“This country has 40 million people of whom 16.5 million are registered voters. Of those 16 million, 13 million are NRM voters. So we have three quarters of the national register,” Todwong said.

Todwong said 75% of the LC members at LC 3 and LC5 level are NRM in addition to the 13 million voters who he said are NRM supporters on the national register. In 2018, the NRM won 69% of the LC 1 elections, independents (most allied to NRM) took 22% and the combined opposition had a measly 9%. Of the 66 Independent MPs, 44 are allied to the NRM.

Today, when a candidate stands for an election on the NRM ticket, they have an almost guaranteed chance of winning.

One could argue that had the lifting of the presidential age limit been subjected to a referendum in 2017, Museveni would not have had his way given how unpopular the amendment was across the country. As the MPs received threats in their constituencies, they found refuge in the House where NRM invoked its numerical strength to amend the constitution to remove the age limit.

Security, once a forte of the NRM, has been a nightmare in the last four years. President Museveni’s solution has been the rushed recruitment of youth aged between 18 and 30 as Local Defence Units (LDUs) as a counter measure to the rampant killings and violent crime in Kampala and areas of Greater Masaka.

Experts said the LDUs were a risk factor themselves given that Museveni publicly said they would only be paid for a few months, among other factors. There were fears over armed LDUs roaming the streets at night penniless. This is in addition to the already deactivated crime preventers who had a modicum of military training when they were under the police during the reign of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Kale Kayihura.

After he fired Kayihura in early 2018, Museveni has continued to lambast the police for using outmoded methods of policing seemingly oblivious of the fact that he is Commander in Chief.

While addressing the 25th Police Council at police headquarters in November, Museveni, ironically said the police should adopt a colonial era model for managing crime “because the colonialists didn’t have enough resources, their plan was through the chiefs – Muluka and sub-county chiefs.”

“They (chiefs) would call the tenda (police patrol). I closely monitored it between 1951 and 1958. I could see these people manage huge areas using a skeleton number of police officers,” Museveni said in response to IGP Okoth Ochola who requested the President for more personnel.

As he has grown older and geared towards political survival, Museveni’s hand on managing security and policing appears to have weakened. As the murders of high profile individuals and kidnaps took a toll on the nation, Museveni has gambled from one strategy to another. First was addressing parliament and even recommending banning the wearing of hoods in urban areas. The next was a decision that appeared to be buck passing. In October 2019, Museveni tasked Sabiiti Muzeyi, the deputy IGP, to come up with a plan to fight urban crime in a mere two days.

On the question of whether NRM is beyond redemption? Crispin Kaheru, a civil society activist, asks “Redemption form what and to what?” He tells The Independent “Maybe the NRM has served its purpose and is continuing to, according to its creator and vision bearer.”

Kaheru says “It is still delivering on that as we shall confirm when its top organs meet this week.” He asks, “Were the current functionaries ever a part of it from start? What’s their claim?”

The functionaries Kaheru may have been referring to include Justine Lumumba who as secretary general is a high ranking member of the NRM in spite of being virtually unknown a decade ago. She replaced former prime minister and secretary general, Amama Mbabazi.

But, as the party marks 34 years in power, Mbabazi could be coming back to play an outsize role in his former party. Mbabazi fell out with Museveni in 2014 and was sacked from both positions that year. The two comrades have maintained contact since their fall out and have been seen in jovial moments in public.

The two have worked together for a period close to fifty years since Museveni formed Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) in 1971. Photos of Mbabazi and Museveni together that circulated on New Years’ Eve sparked the rumours of the reunion.

In an interview with The Independent, former minister and former guerilla in the NRA, Jim Muhwezi, likened the NRM to a tree that sheds its leaves.

“Others fall off and others grow, for example, some people disagreed on term limits and they left,” he said.

Faced with increasing corruption, incidents of abuse of power and insecurity, the NRM party perhaps needs to be focusing less on its leaves which fall and re-grow and more on its roots, which are the pledges it made when it captured power.

