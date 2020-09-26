Amuru flood victims yet to receive relief aid

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Flood victims in Pabo sub county in Amuru district are yet to receive relief aid three months after being displaced. In July, 563 households were affected by hailstorms in Pukwany village Pabo sub county.

The floods also destroyed more than 700 acres of crop gardens.

Sylvester Odong, the LCI chairperson of Pukwany village says the district disaster committee tasked him to record the affected victims and the extent of damage for assistance from the office of the Prime Minister-OPM.

Bosco Ocan, a resident of Pukwany village says he lost 6 acres of simsim and beans which he hoped would help fight food insecurity in his home. He says that he is now worried of starvation saying he has spent the little money he had to fend for the family instead of investing it in his business.

Rose Acirocan another victim of the hailstorm who lost 10 acres of beans and maize says government should consider supporting the victims with relief food which is already overdue due to the looming hunger threat in their respective homes.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru LCV chairperson says he has written several letters to OPM to support the hailstorm victims but in vain.

Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness says in most cases, they give implements like seeds to hailstorm victims. He however says he will check on the status of the request by Amuru district leaders.

