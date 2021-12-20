Amuru district seeks UGX420M to procure and repair school furniture ahead of reopening

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amuru district education department is urgently seeking 420 million shillings to buy and repair furniture that has been destroyed during the lockdown period.

Following an inspection conducted by a team from the education and works department in the past two weeks, a total of 1,970 desks were found to have been destroyed. Some of the most affected schools include Kololo, Bana, Otorokume, Ogom Raa Palema, Agwayugi among other primary schools.

According to the recommendation of the inspection committee, the district needs a total of 3,500 desks to meet the over 12,000 pending enrollments as of the closure of schools about two years ago.

Apollo Okello, the secretary education and sports Amuru district says if the 3,500 desks cannot be procured, it means at least 9,000 learners will be forced to sit on the floor when schools reopen in January next year.

Michael Lakony, the LCV chairperson Amuru says they have now written to various partners in the district and also the ministry of education and sports to come to the aid of the district because they don’t have any money.

Lakony however blames community members who neighbor the schools for vandalizing and using the desks as firewood for cooking.

Amuru district currently has over 145 schools with 36 Nursery, 97 primary, and 11 secondary schools.

*****

URN