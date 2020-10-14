Amuru district COVID-19 task force closes quarantine center

Amuru , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Amuru District COVID-19 task force has resolved to close its quarantine center at Pabo Secondary School. This follows a resolution made by the district task force during a meeting held at the district headquarters.

The center which was established in March this year managed 855 suspects of which 21 turned out to be positive and nine escaping from the center. At the time of the closure of the center, no suspect was being managed.

Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Amuru Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that the closure of the center is to pave way for the school authorities to prepare for the reopening of schools for candidate classes.

According to Oceng, a committee headed by the CAO has been instituted to look for a suitable place to hold the suspects but from Elegu town council.

Michael Lakony the Amuru LCV Chairperson and also the chairperson resource mobilization for the task force say the closure of the center is long overdue.

According to Lakony, the stage of the infection of the contagion can hardly be traced making it meaningless to have the center operational.

Recently, the Ministry of Health advised the closure of all quarantine centers in the country due to lack of resources recommending home-based management.

By the end of September, the district task force had quarantined 955 suspects from their homes of which 24 turned out to be positive.

In June, Amuru received a large number of COVID-19 suspects quarantined at the center because of its proximity to Elegu border post where several truck drivers have tested positive for the disease.

URN