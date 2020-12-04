Amuriat refuses to record statement, to appear in Mbarara court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate has refused to record a statement with police and is set to appear in Mbarara Court, Uganda Radio network has learnt.

Amuriat was arrested this morning as he was heading to Rubirizi district to canvass for votes.

Today, Amuriat was supposed to campaign in three districts of Bushenyi, Rubirizi and Buhweju according to his presidential campaign program by the Electoral Commission.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional police spokesperson said that police summoned Amuriat to record a statement but he refused to comply with the summons which is the reason he was arrested.

Kasasira says they are finalizing with the file to be forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for perusal, advice or sanction, for Amuriat to appear in court since he has refused to record a statement.

Amuriat is accused of defying lawful orders and obstructing officers on duty.

The accusations stem from an incident that happened on Wednesday as Amuriat was moving to Mbarara city for campaigns.

Police tried to block Amuriat from accessing the central business district of Mbarara city after he allegedly changed from the route that his campaign team and police agreed on.

According to a police statement, Amuriat and his team agreed on the routes to be used when accessing the city which were Nyamitanga, Ruti through Mbarara bypass to Buffalo roundabout then to Kakyeka stadium where his first rally was to be before moving to Bwizibwera in Kashari in Mbarara district.

The statement further says Amuriat defied this and opted to use porous routes from Isingiro district through Buremba road in Kakoba division where he was intercepted at Bishop Stuart University with intentions to go through the main business centre of Mbarara city.

Stanley Katembya, the chairperson FDC Mbarara city has told URN that police has refused to give Amuriat police bond so they have resorted to going to court for bail.

Earlier, the FDC flag bearer for Sheema Municipality, Virginia Plan said police is being bias because of the strength that Amuriat is exhibiting in the region.

She said that police would let President Museveni do anything freely but would arrest other presidential candidates and charge them with petty cases.

Meanwhile, there is heavy deployment at Mbarara central police station with barricades laid at the entry of the station compound.

*****

URN