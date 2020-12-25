Amuriat pays homage to late AIGP Kaweesi

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate for has paid homage to the grave of the late former Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP, Andrew Felix Kaweesi while campaigning in Lwengo district.

Kaweesi was gunned down by unknown assailants together with his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Geoffrey Wambeo as they left his home in Kulambiro in Nakawa division in Kampala on March 17, 2017.

Until now, Amuriat says, the trio’s brutal murder has remained a mystery despite different conspiracy theories surrounding the gruesome incident.

The barefooted candidate explained that the news of Kaweesi’s cold-blooded murder shocked the nation but to date details about the masterminds are still uncertain.

Amuriat used the opportunity to call on the government to update the nation about the grisly murder of other high-profile individuals in the country. He said there is need for the truth to come to the surface so that people know the perpetrators of the murders.

Amuriat later campaigned in Kansagama sub-county and Lyantonde town council in Lyantonde district.

He told the residents of Ndeeba trading centre in Ndagwe sub-county and Kiwangala trading centre in Kisekka sub-county that he will revive cooperatives to help farmers benefit from their produce.

He explained that all major cooperatives collapsed during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime leaving the farmers poor.

He also promised to improve the education system by increasing teacher’s salaries to Shillings 1M for a primary teacher and more for the secondary teachers.

Amuriat also campaigned for local FDC candidates and appealed to the electorate to give them a chance to change the country for everyone’s benefit.

Residents welcomed the idea of reviving cooperatives, reclaiming their land from grabbers and pledged to vote for him.

URN