Saturday , October 7 2023
Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum (UCMP)
Home / The News Today / Amuriat back as FDC President with 800 votes

Amuriat back as FDC President with 800 votes

The Independent October 7, 2023 The News Today 1 Comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat has won a second term as President of the Forum for Democatic Change ( FDC) with 800 votes, beating Moses Byamugisha who could only manage 187 votes.

At the elections of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at Lugogo had Nathan Nandala Mafabi picked as the new Secretary General of the party after he went through unopposed.

Geoffrey  Ekanya will also take his second term as a Treasurer General after beating Akello Lucy Franca. Ajuna Daka is the new National mobliser while  John Kikonyogo is the new Party spokesperson.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

One comment

  1. ONGODIA JOSEPH
    October 7, 2023 at 11:06 am

    the re-election of Amuriat is a big boost for FDC party and will make the party to move forward properly. congrats to Amuriat may God bless you in your new term.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved