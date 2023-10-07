Amuriat back as FDC President with 800 votes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat has won a second term as President of the Forum for Democatic Change ( FDC) with 800 votes, beating Moses Byamugisha who could only manage 187 votes.

At the elections of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at Lugogo had Nathan Nandala Mafabi picked as the new Secretary General of the party after he went through unopposed.

Geoffrey Ekanya will also take his second term as a Treasurer General after beating Akello Lucy Franca. Ajuna Daka is the new National mobliser while John Kikonyogo is the new Party spokesperson.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW