Amin Institute sparks debate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A plan by some Ugandans to establish the Idi Amin Memorial Institute has provoked anger from others who feel the idea should not be entertained at all.

The Ugandans led by an MP from the West Nile region where Amin hailed from wrote to the National Council of Higher Education about the idea.

President Yoweri Museveni was the first to reject the idea saying Amin gained power illegally and commiteed atrocities and destroyed Uganda’s economy and therefore the institute could not be accepted. However other schools of thought say the Museveni government has probably surpassed the horrors and atrocities of Amin and that therefore a memorial institute would not be such a bad idea.